'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu confirms second pregnancy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 22, 2023, 04:55 pm 2 min read

'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Constance Wu confirmed her second pregnancy recently

For American actor Constance Wu, another baby is on the way! The Crazy Rich Asians fame Wu confirmed her second pregnancy with musician boyfriend Ryan Kattner on Tuesday on an Instagram Story. The couple is already parents to a two-year-old daughter, who was born in August 2020. Notably, the couple has opted not to share many details about their daughter, including her name.



Wu is a prominent name in the entertainment industry with a huge fan following worldwide.

The actor has been appearing on-screen since the mid-2000s, and she got her big break in 2015 with the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

She soon rose to prominence with her role as Rachel Chu in the popular 2018 rom-com movie Crazy Rich Asians, which won her several accolades.

Wu flaunted her baby bump in the Instagram Story

The Hustlers actor took to Instagram to share the big news with her admirers. Sharing an adorable photo of herself, Wu could be seen flaunting her baby bump in all its glory, while lifting her shirt. She also added a small caption in the Story that read, "Bun in the oven. Philippines baby #2 coming soon." This post officially ended all pregnancy speculations.

The time when Wu shared about her baby's special birthmark

In 2021, when the actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared a small yet interesting detail about her then almost 1-year-old daughter. She revealed that her daughter is born with a special birthmark which is called a Mongolian spot, which happens to be in a lot of Asian babies, in which the butt is blue for the first two years.

Wu's dating timeline with boyfriend Kattner

Wu has kept most details about her personal life private, from her first pregnancy to her relationship with beau Kattner. Wu is in a loving relationship with partner Kattner for a few years now, although, it's not clear how exactly they met. The 43-year-old musician is the lead singer of the rock band Man Made, where he uses the stage name Honus Honus.