Entertainment

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga': Everything to know about Yami-Sunny starrer

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga': Everything to know about Yami-Sunny starrer

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 05, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

The trailer of Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga's is out

Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal starrer heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be released on Netflix on March 24. Directed by Ajay Singh (assistant director on Aamir), it has been produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It was announced during Netflix's TUDUM event last year. The makers released the trailer on Saturday evening. Here's more about the thriller.

Why does this story matter?

Gautam Dhar is regarded as one of the most promising actors of this generation, thanks to projects such as A Thursday and Kaabil.

Hence, her association with Kaushal will be interesting to see.

Moreover, direct-to-digital releases are not unheard of in the post-pandemic era, with several prominent firms, such as Atrangi Re, Gehraiyaan, Gulmohar, and Kaun Pravin Tambe? among others, traversing this route.

Trailer loaded with suspense, doesn't give anything away

The fast-paced trailer—marinated in suspense, action, and thrill—tells the story of a young man (Kaushal) who endeavors to steal diamonds, possibly from a co-passenger on a flight. His girlfriend is supposedly his partner-in-crime and also an air hostess on the same flight. However, their plans go haywire when two criminals hijack the plane and start holding people hostage, eventually leaving Kaushal bruised and battered.

Watch the trailer here

Take quick look at plot of thriller

As per IMDb, "A flight attendant and her business partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. At 40,000ft in the air, the heist goes horribly wrong and turns into a hostage situation." "This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry," makers said.

Producers looking forward to re-collaborating with Netflix

Producer Vijan earlier said, "Maddock's past association with Netflix for Mimi and Dasvi has been very successful and now we're looking forward to releasing Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on their platform and having a global audience for the film leveraging their reach." To recall, the aforementioned movie Dasvi, too, starred Gautam Dhar as one of the leads alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.