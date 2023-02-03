Lifestyle

Manish Malhotra, Jennifer Aniston, ivory lehenga: Need we say more

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2023, 10:36 am 3 min read

Jennifer Aniston's ivory lehenga took three months to complete

One of the most fashionable stars out there in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston is popularly known for her iconic character of Rachel Green in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Recently, Aniston was seen in the Murder Mystery 2 trailer alongside Adam Sandler in Indian partywear. Viewers were quick to recognize that the Indian ensemble the duo donned was custom-made by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Check out Netflix's Instagram post announcing the trailer

Instagram post A post shared by netflix on February 3, 2023 at 10:32 am IST

Attendees in the wedding scenes wore Indian ensembles

The trailer shows Aniston and Sandler playing the characters of Audrey and Nick Splitz who now run a private detective agency. The duo gets invited to a private island for the wedding festivities of their friend, the Maharaja, who gets kidnapped from there. All attendees can be seen wearing Indian outfits in the wedding scenes where we also get a glimpse of Aniston's outfit.

Aniston wore an ivory-colored lehenga with Chikankari work on it

The wedding shown in the trailer is a beach soiree and therefore costume designers Debra Mcguire and Malhotra locked in on the ivory color for the lehenga. Aniton's lehenga had Chikankari work with rectangular motifs all over the voluminous skirt. The blouse had intricate floral embroidery, pearl droplets, and a handmade back tassel. A georgette dupatta was seen resting on her shoulder.

The elegant outfit took three months to complete

According to reports, the elegant outfit was made over three months. Not only her outfit, the Love Happens actor also went for Indian accessories to amp up her desi look. She complemented her look with a pair of stone-studded oversized chandbali earrings and delicate hathphools. She completed her look with a low messy bun, glossy lip color, and kohled eyes.

Sandler also went for an ivory sherwani with golden embellishments

Meanwhile, Sandler complimented Aniston's look by going for an ivory button-down sherwani with golden embellishments in the neckline and sleeves. The trailer was shared by Netflix on social media on Monday night and as soon as it dropped, netizens went all gaga over the actors' Indian look. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 will start streaming on Netflix on March 31.

Other Hollywood celebrities who rocked the Indian look

In a scene from the American comedy-drama television series And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker dolled up in a two-toned pink and purple embellished lehenga with intricate work designed by Indian label Falguni Shane Peacock. American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen also wore a beautiful saree from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali party.