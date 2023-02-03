Lifestyle

Is your dog sleeping too much? Here's why

Is your dog sleeping too much? Here's why

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 03, 2023, 07:45 am 2 min read

Dogs can sleep up to 12 hours a day, and that's normal

Wondering why your dog is sleeping too much, especially when it used to be very lively earlier? There could be many probable reasons for this change in energy. The reasons can range from experiencing stress to minor and major health issues. Read on to find out what could be the reason behind your dog sleeping more than usual.

Your dog has become old or is too young

A healthy young puppy can sleep as long as 12 hours a day. Nascent puppies and older dogs require a few extra hours of sleep. This may extend up to sleeping 18 hours a day. Puppies around four months up to a year need that much sleep to help their central nervous system, immune system, and muscles develop properly.

Your dog may be experiencing some psychological issues

If your dog is navigating the rough waters of anxiety, stress, and boredom, they tend to become lethargic easily. You will notice them doze off frequently, resulting in extended sleep hours. You can help your dog by setting up a routine. A fixed routine of certain activities throughout the day can enhance your dog's physical and mental health.

Your dog has thyroxine deficiency

Thyroxine deficiency in dogs could be another reason why your pooch is sleeping excessively. Due to the low secretion of thyroxine, your dog's metabolism slows down and as a result, they look unhealthy and sleepy. Older dogs are more prone to thyroxine deficiency. Although, it can be found in younger pups too in some rare cases.

Some breeds need more sleep

Some breeds require more sleep than others. Due to their larger size, big dogs such as bulldogs, mastiffs, spaniels, greyhounds, great danes, etc. tend to sleep more than smaller dogs. This is because they use more energy to move around, and therefore tire out more quickly. So if your large dog is sleeping extra hours, rest assured as this is normal behavior.

Your dog may be infected

Another common reason behind your dog sleeping more than it should is due to bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial infections, such as leptospirosis, are very contagious and your dog could catch it from other dogs. Viral infections such as parvovirus can also cause sleepiness in dogs. If left unchecked, it can even lead to the death of pups around a few months old.