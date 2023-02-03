Lifestyle

Is it okay to be selfish? Sometimes, yes

Is it okay to be selfish? Sometimes, yes

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 03, 2023, 03:35 am 3 min read

Prioritize self-care over anyone or anything hurting your well-being

Not many are able to differentiate between self-care and being selfish. You are not being selfish if something or someone is hurting your well-being. If you are prioritizing yourself by refusing to entertain your client after business hours, are you really being selfish? Or, is it a form of self-care? Read on to know when it is perfectly okay to be "selfish."

When you need sleep

A good night's sleep is extremely crucial for the proper functioning of your brain and entire body. If you are not getting enough sleep, you need to make it a priority. If someone is trying to disrupt your sleep, it's perfectly okay to be selfish in that case. Put your phone on silent mode, and leave it untouched until you wake up.

When your client calls after business hours

There is a reason why business hours are called business hours. If your client is calling you outside of it, you are not obliged to answer the phone call unless you actually want to. Turn off your work notifications, snooze your email, and deal with your client the next day. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is not being selfish.

When someone doesn't believe in the give-and-take concept

Some people stay completely oblivious to how their actions affect others. They just take, take, and take, and never feel obliged to give anything in exchange. It can be your friend or roommate. You don't have to cut them off completely from your life, just limit your interaction. It is not selfish to prioritize your needs if someone doesn't respect the give-and-take relationship.

When you are feeling unwell

If someone asks for favors or help when you are unwell and lying in your bed, you don't have to feel guilty for not helping them out. Sacrificing your health to go the extra mile to help others is not at all healthy for you. In such cases, it is absolutely okay to put yourself first. You must recover and rebuild your immunity first.

When it is time to end a relationship

When a romantic relationship or friendship is no longer serving its purpose, the best step to take forward is to end it. Sometimes you need to end a relationship to start a new one. Many people stay stuck in such empty relationships just because they don't want to hurt someone's feelings. It is okay to say goodbye if something is affecting your well-being.