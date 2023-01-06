Lifestyle

Imposter syndrome: Ways to deal with and overcome it

Imposter syndrome: Ways to deal with and overcome it

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 06, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

You have the power to change your narrative

Do you always question your competence and not consider yourself worthy enough of your accomplishments, to the point that you let self-doubt and negative self-talk affect your confidence? Well, if you answered in affirmation, you might have some of the symptoms of imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome can severely affect your daily life. Read on to know how you can overcome it.

Bring awareness around its signs

Being mindful of your tendency to be affected by imposter syndrome is the first step to overcoming it. Start with confronting some of the deeply ingrained beliefs you hold about yourself. Practice meditation and focused breathing, and be kind to yourself. As you meditate, remind yourself of your achievements, and your positive aspects and let go of any negative feelings you come across.

Celebrate your successes

It's important to notice your past accomplishments and successes as you move ahead in your life. Note them down and post them on your desk, mirror, or any other place you access daily. You need to keep reminding yourself of your worth from time to time. After achieving a goal or completing a big task, make it a point to reflect on them.

Let go of perfectionism

There's no perfect way to do any task and nobody is immune to failure. The sooner you realize this, the better. See failures as opportunities to learn and grow, and break free from the thought processes which push you to do things perfectly. Understand that perfectionism is the result of the fear of judgment or disapproval from others, and work to overcome them.

Cultivate self-compassion

One of the main causes for the lack of self-compassion among people who have imposter syndrome is that they had to face extremely high expectations from their parents during their childhood. As a result, these people never learned to see their worth and truly love themselves. So, work on cultivating self-compassion by forgiving yourself, employing a growth mindset, and expressing self-gratitude.

Change your narrative

You have the power to change your narrative. If you are struggling with the fear of not being able to meet your expectations and feelings of incompetency, put that aside for a while. Be more optimistic than critical of yourself. Believe positive things about yourself and your future. Surprisingly, you will soon realize your perspective about yourself has changed for good.