Who is Parag Jain, new R&AW chief

Parag Jain has been appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). He succeeds Ravi Sinha, who retired on June 30. A 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre, Jain has a long history of service in national security and foreign intelligence. His career began during Punjab 's militancy days, where he was part of the security detail for the state's chief minister.

Career trajectory Early career and international postings Jain's early career saw him serving in Bhatinda, Mansa, and Hoshiarpur before becoming Chandigarh's senior superintendent of police. He also served as deputy inspector general in Ludhiana. His international postings include Canada, where he monitored Khalistani terror networks, and Sri Lanka during a regime change due to an economic crisis.

Counter-terrorism efforts 'Super sleuth' within intelligence circles Jain has been instrumental in India's counter-terrorism strategy, especially during his posting in Jammu and Kashmir. He was present during "Operation Balakot" and the Abrogation of Article 370. As head of R&AW's Aviation Research Centre, he was responsible for monitoring Pakistan's activities. His expertise in combining human intelligence with technical intelligence earned him the title of "super sleuth" within intelligence circles.

Key operation Jain's role in 'Operation Sindoor' Jain also played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The intelligence inputs, including location details, provided by R&AW under Jain's leadership, facilitated precision missile strikes on terrorist camps and hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Firstpost reported. This operation came as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.