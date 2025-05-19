Hyderabad: Police foil bomb plot, arrest 2 ISIS-linked suspects
What's the story
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police have successfully foiled a bomb plot in Hyderabad, arresting two suspected terrorists, identified as Siraj from Vizianagaram and Sameer.
Per reports, they were planning to execute a dummy blast in the city with explosives procured by Siraj.
The duo was allegedly being directed by an Islamic State module operating out of Saudi Arabia.
Joint effort
Operation involved Telangana and Andhra Pradesh intelligence units
A senior police official confirmed to the Deccan Chronicle on Sunday that the two operatives obtained explosives online and conducted an explosion trial near Vizianagaram.
With the success of the explosive trial, Siraj and Sameer were hatching a plan to do "something big," they added.
According to NDTV, the arrests resulted in the recovery of explosive substances such as ammonia, sulfur, and aluminum powder from the suspects' premises.
Ongoing investigations
NIA raids linked to Gurdaspur grenade attack
The arrest comes amid heightened security measures after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Security forces have launched extensive search operations across several states on inputs about possible terrorist activities.
Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 15 locations in Punjab linked to gangster Happy Passian, who is associated with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda.
The investigation is in connection with a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district last December.