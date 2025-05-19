Hyderabad fire: 8 children among 17 of family killed
What's the story
A fire broke out at a three-story building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.
The blaze killed 17 members of a jeweler's family, who had gathered for a weekend get-together.
The victims included the family's patriarch, Prahlad Modi, and eight children.
The victims ranged in age from two to 73 years old and died due to burn injuries or asphyxiation.
The family's roots in Gulzar Houz can be traced to the Nizam era.
Cause investigation
Fire suspected to be caused by electrical short circuit
The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the building's main electrical panel.
The panel housed three jewelry stores, one of which has been operational since 1906.
Sparks from the short circuit spread through a wooden panel and triggered an explosion in an air conditioning compressor unit, causing the fire to spread rapidly.
Rescue efforts
Firefighters face challenges in controlling blaze
Firefighters faced several challenges in controlling the fire, including a single narrow exit and smoke that made evacuation difficult.
It took over two hours for 11 fire engines, a firefighting robot, and 70 personnel to douse the flames.
Despite their efforts, none of the victims could be revived at local hospitals and were cremated later that evening.
Relief announced
Victims' families receive financial assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have announced financial assistance for the victims' families.
The PM announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia from the PM's National Relief Fund for each deceased's kin.
Telangana Chief Minister Reddy also announced ₹5 lakh for immediate family members of the victims.