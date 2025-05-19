May 19, 202509:33 am

What's the story

A fire broke out at a three-story building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

The blaze killed 17 members of a jeweler's family, who had gathered for a weekend get-together.

The victims included the family's patriarch, Prahlad Modi, and eight children.

The victims ranged in age from two to 73 years old and died due to burn injuries or asphyxiation.

The family's roots in Gulzar Houz can be traced to the Nizam era.