What's the story

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to follow the Telangana model for a national caste survey.

In his May 5 letter, Kharge also called for the removal of the 50% cap on reservations and immediate implementation of Article 15(5).

The article provides for reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in private educational institutions.