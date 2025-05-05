'Disgraceful': Gaurav Gogoi slams Himanta over 'virginity for jobs' remark
What's the story
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has demanded an apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he made a "derogatory" comment about women at a panchayat election rally.
Sarma allegedly said women had to "give virginity" to secure government jobs during the Congress regime.
The Assam CM had reportedly quoted a witness statement from the report of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014.
Controversy
CM's comments spark outrage
According to PTI, Sarma stated that the witness' statement implied that women "had to take the wrong path" to obtain jobs during the Congress regime.
The remarks quickly drew anger from all sides.
Slamming the remarks, Gogoi said, "Sarma's allegation that women of Assam would compromise to secure a job is disgraceful."
"The fact that the chief minister makes this statement at a political rally during the ongoing panchayat elections marks a new low," the Congress MP said.
Remarks
Assamese women are highly respected: Gogoi
"Assamese women are highly respected and empowered in the society....From the days of the freedom struggle to the present day, the women have done our society proud," Gogoi said.
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah also took to X to condemn Sarma's statement.
Borah called these women daughters, mothers, and sisters, and implying that they offered their virginity for jobs is a "condemnable and punishable statement."
Twitter Post
Borah's post on X
Yesterday, BJP's most foul-mouthed CM @HimantaBiswa made an outrageous comment. He said that during the 15-year long Congress rule in Assam (2001-15), women had to get jobs by offering their virginity.
Legal action
Congress files police complaints against Sarma
The Assam Congress has also lodged several police complaints against him for making derogatory remarks against women.
Police are examining the complaints, but no FIRs have yet been filed.
Meanwhile, Sarma has clarified that his comments were based on findings of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report and not his own assertions.
He urged Congress to take up their grievances with the report instead.