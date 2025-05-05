What's the story

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has demanded an apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he made a "derogatory" comment about women at a panchayat election rally.

Sarma allegedly said women had to "give virginity" to secure government jobs during the Congress regime.

The Assam CM had reportedly quoted a witness statement from the report of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014.