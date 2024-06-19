BJP leader, presumed beheaded, now accused in murder case
A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader and contractor, Sunil Gogoi, previously believed to be a murder victim, has been declared an absconding suspect by the Assam Police. A body initially thought to be Gogoi's was found headless and half-burnt in an open field near his residence on June 1. However, a DNA report revealed that the remains belonged not to Gogoi but to Jahangir Hosain, a mason employed at Gogoi's house in Sapatia Chetia village in Assam's Lakhimpur district.
DNA report confirms victim's identity
DGP GP Singh confirmed that the DNA report showed a genetic similarity between the remains and Hosain's family, indicating that Hosain was the murder victim. Singh suggested that suspects planned and executed this crime to benefit from an insurance claim. "Upon receiving the DNA report from CDFD Hyderabad, a fresh case (Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 48/2024 U/S 120(B)/302/201/34 IPC) has been registered, naming Sunil Gogoi and his accomplices as prime suspects," stated Singh.
Gogoi's family interrogated
Gogoi's wife and other family members were questioned at Dhakuakhana police station on Wednesday. Lakhimpur SP Aparna N disclosed that Gogoi had recently bought an insurance policy worth ₹41 lakh. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that the body might not be Gogoi's and a forensic examination would reveal the truth.
SIT formed, forensic experts called in
Gogoi, who is the vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha Dhakuakhana District Committee and a contractor for Jal Jeevan Mission, had previously alleged corruption in the Public Health Engineering Department of Lakhimpur. This led to the arrest of an executive engineer by the CM's Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing. During this investigation, it was discovered that Hosain had been missing since May 30. A Special Investigation Team has been formed and forensic experts have been summoned to probe the murder case.