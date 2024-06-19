In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunil Gogoi, a BJP leader previously thought to be beheaded, is now a prime suspect in a murder case.

The victim, identified as Hosain through DNA testing, was allegedly killed for an insurance claim.

Gogoi's family is under investigation, and a Special Investigation Team is probing the case with the help of forensic experts.

Local BJP leader declared absconding suspect

BJP leader, presumed beheaded, now accused in murder case

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:45 pm Jun 19, 202405:45 pm

What's the story A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader and contractor, Sunil Gogoi, previously believed to be a murder victim, has been declared an absconding suspect by the Assam Police. A body initially thought to be Gogoi's was found headless and half-burnt in an open field near his residence on June 1. However, a DNA report revealed that the remains belonged not to Gogoi but to Jahangir Hosain, a mason employed at Gogoi's house in Sapatia Chetia village in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Investigation update

DNA report confirms victim's identity

DGP GP Singh confirmed that the DNA report showed a genetic similarity between the remains and Hosain's family, indicating that Hosain was the murder victim. Singh suggested that suspects planned and executed this crime to benefit from an insurance claim. "Upon receiving the DNA report from CDFD Hyderabad, a fresh case (Dhakuakhana PS Case No. 48/2024 U/S 120(B)/302/201/34 IPC) has been registered, naming Sunil Gogoi and his accomplices as prime suspects," stated Singh.

Investigation progress

Gogoi's family interrogated

Gogoi's wife and other family members were questioned at Dhakuakhana police station on Wednesday. Lakhimpur SP Aparna N disclosed that Gogoi had recently bought an insurance policy worth ₹41 lakh. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that the body might not be Gogoi's and a forensic examination would reveal the truth.

Ongoing inquiry

SIT formed, forensic experts called in

Gogoi, who is the vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha Dhakuakhana District Committee and a contractor for Jal Jeevan Mission, had previously alleged corruption in the Public Health Engineering Department of Lakhimpur. This led to the arrest of an executive engineer by the CM's Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing. During this investigation, it was discovered that Hosain had been missing since May 30. A Special Investigation Team has been formed and forensic experts have been summoned to probe the murder case.