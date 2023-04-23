Politics

Don't blame me: Assam CM to Congress over harassment case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Sarma said it was 'unfair' to blame him for unsafe environment within Congress for female workers

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's allegations that the former wanted to arrest Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas BV. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said it was "unfair" to blame him for an unsafe environment for female workers within the Congress. This comes after an Assam Police team reached Karnataka to probe harassment accusations against Srinivas.

Sarma wants to arrest Srinivas: Surjewala

At a press conference on Sunday, terming Sarma a "turncoat CM," Surjewala said he had become "infamous for his antics to stay in news." He suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader sent the Assam Police to Bengaluru to arrest Srinivas. His remarks followed former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta's expulsion from the party on Saturday after she accused Srinivas of sexual harassment.

Dutta accused Srinivas of 'sexism,' 'mental harassment'

Dutta filed a police complaint against Srinivas on Wednesday, reportedly accusing him of sexual harassment, mental harassment, and sexism. In response, Congress expelled her for six years owing to "anti-party activities." The controversy unfolded on Tuesday when Dutta complained about Srinivas publicly, following which he sent a criminal defamation notice to her. Meanwhile, the IYC claimed that Dutta was in constant contact with Sarma.