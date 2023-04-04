Politics

BJP's 'Congress Files' highlights Coal Scam; accuse Gandhis of extortion

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 04, 2023

BJP's latest 'Congress Files' videos held Congress responsible for the 2012 Coal Scam

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a new episode of "Congress Files"—a video series alleging rampant corruption under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government—highlighting the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam. Its earlier episode alleged that the Congress extorted money from former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor in the name of a painting and the promise of Padma Bhushan for Sonia Gandhi's treatment.

Why does this story matter?

"Congress Files" is the BJP's latest attempt to target Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Recently, the BJP cornered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments in the United Kingdom about the BJP government allegedly attacking the country's democratic structure.

During his UK visit, Gandhi accused the Centre of trying to silence dissidents and spying on rivals.

BJP's 'Congress Files' highlights alleged corruption by Congress, Gandhi family

The third episode of the BJP's video series was released on Tuesday and concentrates on the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam. The second episode from Monday focused on the alleged extortion in the name of an artwork and a Padma Bhushan promise. Notably, the BJP started the "Congress Files" video series on Sunday in a new attack on the grand old party.

Video campaign holds UPA government responsible for 2012 Coal Scam

The third episode holds the UPA accountable for the 2012 Coal Scam. "When Manmohan Singh became PM for the second time, he made several promises, but Congress's scams made headlines back then," it said. The scam cost India Rs. 1,86,000 crore, it claimed, adding that it occurred during Singh's term, who allegedly worked on a remote control.

Watch: Episode 3 of BJP's 'Congress Files' series

BJP highlighted alleged extortion for Sonia Gandhi's treatment

The series' Episode 2 accused the Gandhi family of pressuring Kapoor to buy MF Husain's painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs. 2 crore in exchange for a Padma Bhushan honor. The allegations cited a FATF report and Kapoor's statement before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It stated that the money received in the exchange trade was used for Sonia Gandhi's treatment.

