Politics

BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi lock horns at G20 presidency meet

BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi lock horns at G20 presidency meet

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 20, 2023, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Despite Congress leader calling a meeting regarding India's G20 presidency as amicable, rival leaders reportedly blamed each other of allegedly trying to undermine the country

Even as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described Saturday's parliamentary consultative committee meeting regarding India's G20 presidency as "amicable," reports say Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders allegedly traded charges, accusing each other of attempting to undermine the country. This came after a photograph of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who chaired the meeting, and other panelists, including BJP and Opposition leaders, was released.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has been attempting to corner Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his comments in the United Kingdom about the BJP government attacking the country's democratic structure.

During his UK visit, Gandhi had accused the Centre of trying to silence the Opposition and spying on rivals.

The BJP has sought Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament and an apology for "maligning" India's image on foreign soil.

Emergency of 1975 real blot on Indian democracy: BJP

During the meeting, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said efforts were "underway to undermine the country," referring to Gandhi's remarks. He then cited the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group, the subsequent statement by billionaire George Soros, and the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi. He said the real blot on India's democracy was the Emergency of 1975, imposed by the then Congress government.

Indians shouldn't get deterred by random comments, documentaries: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Nominated BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani also echoed Rao's claim against Gandhi, saying he shouldn't bring his "personal angst into a meeting meant to discuss G20." In response, Gandhi blamed the BJP for derailing the discussion. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, argued that Indian democracy is strong and it "should not get deterred by random comments of people or some documentary."

ED targeting only Opposition leaders: Rahul Gandhi

Reportedly, Gandhi insisted on replying to the allegations against him despite Jaishankar urging him to reserve his remarks for Parliament. He said the attack on India's democracy was "evident" but emphasized that he didn't seek any foreign intervention in the matter. He also inquired whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was only targeting opposition leaders, alluding to allegations of the BJP misusing probe agencies.