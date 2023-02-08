Politics

Parliament: Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged

Feb 08, 2023

Some of Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha were expunged from records

The clash between the government and the Opposition in Parliament continued on Wednesday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "objectionable" comments. Notably, some of Gandhi's Tuesday remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha were expunged from records. Congress leaders have termed it the death of democracy.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi launched an all-out attack on PM Modi and Adani on Tuesday, emphasizing that Adani's net worth increased from $8 billion to $140 billion during Modi's tenure.

The opposition has demanded a discussion on the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India's (SBI) over-exposure to the Adani Group, which has been accused of fraud and stock manipulation.

BJP leaders move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi demanded that Gandhi's "baseless" statement be expunged completely. Citing Parliamentary rules, he said that before leveling allegations, an MP has to give prior notice to Parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gave privilege notice against Gandhi for "unverified, incriminatory, and defamatory" statements against PM Modi. In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked if speaking the truth is anti-national.

Dhankhar pulled up Kharge for calling PM 'Mauni Baba'

Opposition leaders submitted notices of adjournment calling for a discussion on the Adani Group and India-China border issue. Defending the government, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a dangerous message was sent to the country as "part of a strategy." He criticized Kharge for calling PM Modi "Mauni Baba" (silent monk) while questioning Modi's silence on the Adani issue.

BJP trolls Kharge for wearing expensive Louis Vuitton scarf

Meanwhile, the BJP trolled Kharge for talking about poverty while wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf reportedly costing over Rs. 50,000. In contrast, they lauded PM Modi for sending a "green message" by wearing a blue jacket made from recycled plastic bottles. Hitting back at Congress, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad showed pictures of Adani with Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Mahua Moitra's use of slur also expunged

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's "offensive" remark against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri after she got into a verbal spat with him was also expunged from the records. She later defended using expletives against Bidhuri, saying that the latter heckled her. She said BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also abused TMC's Dr. Santanu Sen in Rajya Sabha.