Behavior of some MPs disappointing: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 09, 2023, 03:05 pm 1 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address in Rajya Sabha began amid slogans of "Modi, Adani bhai bhai" by the Opposition

A day after firing a salvo at the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Rajya Sabha on Thursday, in response to a motion of thanks on the President's address to Parliament. PM Modi's address began amid slogans of "Modi, Adani bhai bhai" by the Opposition. He said the country takes Parliament proceedings seriously, and that some members' statements are very disappointing.

Why does this story matter?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on PM Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. He accused PM Modi of favoring Adani by manipulating rules, facilitating him to monopolize several business sectors.

He called for an investigation into the allegations of fraud against Adani.

Replying to the allegations, PM Modi criticized the Opposition alleging that the progress of India was irking them.