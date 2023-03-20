Politics

Rahul Gandhi is PM Modi's biggest TRP: Mamata Banerjee

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 20, 2023, 01:01 pm 3 min read

Mamata Banerjee attacks Rahul Gandhi, labels Congress leader as BJP's 'biggest TRP'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) head and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an internal party meeting in Murshidabad on Sunday. In her attack, she accused the party of attempting to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by stalling Parliament proceedings over his remarks on Indian democracy during his recent visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

Why does this story matter?

The Congress leader's speech at Cambridge University triggered a massive uproar in India after he alleged that the opposition leaders were being spied on and the Indian democracy was under attack.

Notably, the BJP and opposition leaders have been involved in multiple verbal spats in the House over Gandhi's remarks, with both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned until March 20 amid ruckus.

Congress that bows before BJP: Banerjee

Speaking at an internal party meeting in Murshidabad, Banerjee addressed party workers over the phone and claimed that the grand old party has failed to fight the BJP and has an implicit understanding with the saffron brigade in West Bengal, a senior TMC leader revealed. Furthermore, Banerjee also claimed that it is the Congress that bows before the BJP!

TMC MP gives insight into Banerjee's internal meeting address

Speaking about the West Bengal CM's telephonic address to party members, TMC MP and Murshidabad district chairman Abu Taher Khan told the news agency PTI, "Our party supremo, while addressing our internal meeting over the phone, said the BJP is deliberately trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi by stalling the Parliament proceedings over his remarks."

BJP wants to make Gandhi opposition camp hero: Khan

Furthermore, the Murshidabad district chairman also alleged that the BJP tactically uses Gandhi's London remark to stop opposition parties from raising problems concerning the general public in Parliament. "The BJP is doing this to serve its own interests so that other opposition parties can't raise issues concerning the people. They want to make Rahul Gandhi a hero of the opposition camp," Khan stated.

TMC to maintain distance from Congress, BJP: Here's why

The verbal attack on Gandhi from the TMC supremo comes just a couple of days after the party said that it would be staying away from both the BJP and Congress and hinted about talks with other regional parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls. Furthermore, TMC also claimed that Congress is not the opposition's "big boss."

Know about Gandhi's remarks in London

A massive row erupted after the former Congress president attacked the Narendra Modi-led central government during his February 28 address at Cambridge University. During his Learning to Listen in the 21st Century lecture, Gandhi alleged that there was currently "an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy" and that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to spy on opposition leaders.

BJP wants Gandhi suspended from Lok Sabha

In response to Gandhi's remarks, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey last Wednesday called for a special parliamentary committee to investigate the Congress leader's "contemptuous" remarks on democracy. Dubey also asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to suspend Gandhi from the House to send the right message that "no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride in future."