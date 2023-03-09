Politics

Congress slams PM Modi's lap of honor at Ahmedabad stadium

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 09, 2023

PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the final match of India-Australia Test series on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@amitmalviya)

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing a lap of honor at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh described the act as the "height of self-obsession." Notably, Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a round of the Narendra Modi Stadium in a golf cart before the India-Australia Test match.

Here's the Twitter Post by Jairam Ramesh

Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime--- height of self-obsession. https://t.co/2EOpLo0Y2O — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 9, 2023

BJP hails PM Modi's 'cricket diplomacy'

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Information-Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya hailed the event as "cricket diplomacy." Tweeting a photo of Modi and Albanese with team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, Malviya wrote, "Cricket diplomacy. It works." To note, Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day visit. A bilateral meeting between him and Modi is scheduled for Friday in New Delhi.