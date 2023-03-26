Politics

Congress's nationwide 'satyagraha': Priyanka invokes Lord Ram to counter BJP

Congress's nationwide 'satyagraha': Priyanka invokes Lord Ram to counter BJP

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 26, 2023, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invokes Lord Ram and Pandavas while referring to the Gandhi family

After the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the central government in Delhi as part of the party's nationwide satyagraha. Countering allegations of dynastic politics against Congress and the Gandhi family, she asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would say the same about Lord Ram, as he came from a dynasty as well.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi Vadra's remarks came during Congress's day-long satyagraha (holding onto truth) at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, the Rajghat, in Delhi.

Following Gandhi's conviction and two-year jail sentence in a 2019 defamation case, his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala fell vacant and will likely witness a bypoll by September.

Meanwhile, Gandhi is also at risk of losing the ability to contest elections for eight years.

Details on Gandhi Vadra's address to Congress workers

Addressing Congress workers in Delhi, Gandhi Vadra attacked the ruling BJP and said, "They accuse us of dynasticism...then what was Lord Ram?" "He was exiled, and (yet) he fulfilled his responsibilities toward his family and motherland," she added, drawing parallels to Gandhi's disqualification. "Was this dynasticism? Did the Pandavas indulge in dynasticism?" the Congress leader was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Video of Gandhi Vadra's address

Blood of martyred family members in India's soil: Gandhi Vadra

The Congress general secretary also asked if the Gandhis should be "ashamed" as their family members sacrificed lives for India. "The blood of our martyred family members is in our country's soil. Their blood has nurtured our nation's democracy," remarked Gandhi Vadra. She slammed the BJP for branding her brother, Gandhi, a "fool" despite completing his education at two top universities: Cambridge and Harvard.

Gandhi Vadra hits back at BJP over 'pappu' remarks

Congress supporters stage protests across India

On Saturday, too, several parts of India witnessed massive protests by Congress workers over Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification. A protest was organized by party workers in Wayanad, who also attempted to remove barricades set up on their way by the police. This resulted in the police detaining many to control the protesters. Congress also organized a night march in Kerala to protest Gandhi's disqualification.

Details on Gandhi's 2019 defamation case

In 2019, when PM Narendra Modi was running for a second prime ministerial term, Gandhi remarked during a poll campaign in Karnataka's Kolar, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" As a result, a Surat BJP legislator named Purnesh Modi filed a complaint and accused the Congress leader of defaming the Modi community.

I only speak truth, it is my work: Gandhi

Speaking at his first press conference since being disqualified, Gandhi on Saturday stated that he wasn't scared of and didn't care about being jailed or disqualified. "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work, and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested," the former Congress president stated.