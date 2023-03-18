India

Accidents, jams on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway inaugurated last week: Know why

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 18, 2023, 03:24 pm 3 min read

Accidents and jams have been witnessed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway days after PM Narendra Modi inaugurated it

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka witnessed massive traffic jams and a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents on Saturday, merely days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it. According to reports, heavy rains in the Ramanagara region on Friday night led to the inundation of the underbridge on the highway. The expressway, built at Rs. 8,480 crore, was inaugurated by PM Modi just six days ago.

Why does this story matter?

Modi launched projects worth around Rs. 16,000 crore in Karnataka on March 12, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. It was his sixth visit to the poll-bound Karnataka in two months and was considered a big poll push.

Notably, the highway recently sparked controversy over the newly erected toll plaza, with Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) workers blocking it and protesting over the toll fee collected from motorists.

Heavy rains swamped Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, leading to accidents

Heavy rains in Karnataka's Ramanagara region, which borders Bengaluru, on Friday night flooded the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, per reports. The rainwater remained stagnant under the highway underbridge, resulting in a series of bumper-to-bumper vehicle collisions, slow-moving vehicles, and long traffic jams on the highway on Saturday. Notably, the underbridge witnessed similar flooding last year, too, when Karnataka registered record-breaking rainfall.

Aggrieved commuters blame CM Basavaraj Bommai, PM Modi

Amid the chaos, several distressed commuters lashed out against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and PM Modi for damage to their vehicles. Many questioned whether the highway was even ready for inauguration. One of the commuters, Vikas, told NDTV his Maruti Swift car was half submerged in the waterlogged underbridge and switched off after which a lorry approaching from behind rammed into his car.

'Did PM even check': Enraged commuter questions inauguration

"Who will be held responsible for this? I am requesting Chief Minister Bommai to get my car repaired. PM Modi inaugurated the highway, did he even check with his Road and Transport Ministry whether the road was ready for inauguration?" Vikas said, speaking to NDTV.

Accident victim narrates ordeal

"Soon after water started filling the underbridge, multiple accidents were reported. First was mine...and then there were a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents involving seven to eight vehicles," another agitated commuter, Nagaraju, told NDTV. "There is no space for water to recede. If there's news of the PM's arrival, they would clear this waterlogging in 10 minutes. Can't you see we common man are suffering?"

NHAI blames people for flooding

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director BT Sridhar blamed the public for the flooding of the expressway. "We had left space for drains but some of the villagers blocked the drains with mud which resulted in flooding," he claimed. "We are clearing it and the road will be open as usual," he added.

PM opened expressway in latest poll push in Karnataka

PM Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is a six-lane section of NH-275 connecting Bengaluru, Nidaghatta, and Mysuru, on March 12. Built at a cost of Rs. 8,480 crore, the 118-kilometer-long expressway is a much-hyped project aimed at benefiting commuters and cutting travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from about three hours to approximately 75 minutes.

Toll fee on highway triggers protest

On Friday, JDS workers blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at the Kaniminike toll plaza, protesting the toll fee levied on motorists. In March, the NHAI announced a toll tax for vehicles traveling on the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district. However, the toll collection, which was first proposed in February, was deferred following public outrage.