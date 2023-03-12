India

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 16,000cr-worth projects in poll-bound Karnataka

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 12, 2023, 01:00 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend roadshow and inaugurate several projects in poll-bound Karnataka

In a major political push to retain power in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly hold a massive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roadshow in Mandya district—traditionally a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-Congress stronghold. He will also inaugurate projects worth around Rs. 16,000 crore, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, and also dedicate the world's longest railway platform at Sri Siddharoodha Swamji Hubballi Station to the national.

Why does this story matter?

With only a couple of months till the much-anticipated 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, poll campaigning is in full gear in the southern state.

Elections for the 224-member Assembly are expected to take place by May this year.

Notably, PM Modi's visit on Sunday would be his sixth in less than two months in the poll-bound state.

BJP roadshow led by PM Modi in Mandya

The BJP-led Karnataka government will hold a two-kilometer roadshow of PM Modi on Sunday in Mandya to boost the saffron party's vote bank in south Karnataka, per IANS. The public rally is expected to see the participation of 30,000 to 40,000 people, including 500 cultural teams. Modi will not only meet the attendees but also watch performances by cultural teams, a BJP leader said.

PM to open expressway in latest poll push

According to NDTV, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, a six-lane section of NH-275 connecting Bengaluru, Nidaghatta, and Mysuru. Built at a cost of Rs. 8,480 crore, the 118-kilometer-long project will benefit commuters hugely as it is intended to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from about three hours to approximately 75 minutes.

Other prestigious projects expected to be launched

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for major road developments in the Mandya district and later inaugurate and lay the foundation for various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the 92-kilometer-long Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway, which is expected to be developed at a cost of roughly Rs. 4,130 crore.

Modi will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad

After inaugurating several road and development projects in Mandya and Hubbali-Dharwad, PM Modi will reach Dharwad to inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad, developed at a cost of Rs. 850 crore. After that, he will dedicate to the country the world's longest railway platform (1,507m) at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, which was recently acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records.

CM Bommai praises Centre, PM Modi

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai hailed the Modi administration, saying that every time the prime minister visited the state, he provided funding for much-needed basic infrastructural projects. According to him, PM Modi has contributed significantly to state and inter-state infrastructure facilities in recent years, releasing maximum funding for "national highways, trains, ports, and other institutions."