Assam police arrest Pawan Khera soon after getting deplaned

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 23, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

Pawan Khera arrested by Assam police, after being deplaned at Delhi airport

Just hours after a drama at the Delhi airport involving the Assam and Delhi Police and senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday, the grand old party alleged that the Assam Police arrested Khera from the airport tarmac. Speaking about the arrest, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stated: "The Assam police is arresting Pawan Khera. Randeep Singh Surjewala is also going to him."

I was told that I cannot go: Khera

In a clip shared on the party's Twitter handle, Khera claimed: "I don't know..I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag." "When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes," the Congress leader added.

