Bharat Jodo Yatra: Man breaches security to hug Rahul Gandhi

A man breached security to embrace Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday and lunged at him

A man breached security to embrace Rahul Gandhi during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday and lunged at him. The person was, however, quickly pulled away from the Congress leader. Videos of the incident showed Gandhi startled by the man's sudden attempt to hug him. This raised concerns regarding his security weeks after the Congress flagged several lapses in guard.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is a 3,500km pan-India march launched by the Congress in September 2022 in hopes of mobilizing its cadres as well as reviving public support, is nearing its end.

Some time ago, the Congress alleged lapses on the part of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is tasked with maintaining the inner cordon of Gandhi's Z-plus security cover.

Two incidents within 35 minutes

Before this incident, when the march reportedly halted for a tea break after reaching Hoshiarpur's Bassi village from Tanda in Punjab, another person breached the security cover and attempted to reach Gandhi. However, the security personnel managed to restrain the person from reaching Gandhi. Both incidents of security breaches occurred within a span of 35 minutes, as per reportedly.

Security not breached, says Congress

Watch | Man breaches Rahul Gandhi's security ring at #BharatJodoYatra in #Punjab. The party later denied it was a security breach, saying Rahul had invited people to meet him pic.twitter.com/UXn92m0Y4E — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 17, 2023

Man in question was Gandhi's well-wisher: Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the person who tried to hug Gandhi was his well-wisher and didn't have any negative intent, claiming there was no security breach. Other Congress leaders like Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal accompanied Gandhi in the march, which will halt at Mukerian tonight. On Monday, Gandhi slammed the BJP for failing to tackle unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi's father, grandmother were killed due to security lapses

Notably, Gandhi's father and grandmother—both former Indian prime ministers—were killed as a result of lapses in security. His grandmother Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by her two bodyguards, who shot her using their service weapon allegedly as revenge for Operation Blue Star. In 1991, his father Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber who approached to greet him during an election rally.