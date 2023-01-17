India

Dawood Ibrahim remarried Pakistani woman: Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 17, 2023, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has remarried in Pakistan as per his nephew

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Ali Shah revealed the fugitive gangster has married again, this time a Pakistani Pathan woman, and changed his address, reported ANI. His nephew made this revelation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement in September 2022, it added. Shah, who is his sister Haseena Parkar's son, also stated that Ibrahim had not divorced his first wife.

Why does this story matter?

In 2003, India and the US designated Dawood Ibrahim as a global terrorist.

He has a $25M reward on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed over 250 people.

In September 2022, the NIA also announced Rs. 25 lakh bounty for him, claiming his D-Company and its leaders were involved in terror activities in India.

What does NIA chargesheet say?

The NIA's chargesheet in the terror funding case says that Ibrahim's nephew Shah told the agency the gangster has married for the second time and relocated to Karachi, Pakistan, reported ANI. Shah reportedly claimed that Ibrahim's second wife belongs to Pakistan's Pathan community. He now resides in Karachi's defense area, which is located behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah, as per Shah.

Don's nephew Shah details his family tree

According to the NIA chargesheet, Shah also revealed Ibrahim's family tree in a detailed statement to the agency. The gangster has four brothers and four sisters, Shah told the NIA, and also gave details about their spouses and children. Shah also reportedly maintained that reports about Ibrahim divorcing his first wife, Maizabin, were false, though he had been telling people, including relatives, the same.

Met Ibrahim's first wife in Dubai: Shah

The NIA chargesheet further said that Shah had met Ibrahim's wife, Maizabin, in July 2022 in Dubai. He claimed that he had stayed in the house of Ibrahim's sister Zaitoon Hamid Antulay while in Dubai. "Dawood's wife Maizabin calls my wife even on festivals, talks to my wife through WhatsApp calls," Shah told the NIA.

Other important details about Ibrahim's family

According to Shah's statement to the NIA, Ibrahim has three daughters and a son with his first wife, Maizabin. One is named Marukh, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad's son Junaid, while the other two daughters are Mehrin and Maziya (unmarried). His son is Mohin Nawaz. Moreover, Ibrahim does not keep in touch with anyone, according to Shah.

India's warning at UN Security Council about Ibrahim

In 2021, India warned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that Ibrahim and other UN-designated terrorists continue to enjoy "patronage" in a "neighboring country." It had also urged for concerted international measures to counter the risks presented by him. According to the NIA, Ibrahim and his associates have been actively collaborating with terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and al Qaeda.

Ibrahim was architect of 1993 Mumbai bombings

According to NIA officials, Ibrahim was the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bombings, in which 12 explosives exploded throughout the city. At least 257 people were killed, while nearly 700 were injured in the incident. Moreover, the agency claimed that despite being designated as a global terrorist by a UN Security Council committee, Ibrahim continues to evade arrest and lives in Pakistan.

India's claim corroborated by UNSC

Last year, Ibrahim and his residence in Karachi were listed on the UN Security Council list of terrorist organizations and terrorists, which had allegedly confirmed India's claims that Pakistan has protected him.