Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 17, 2023, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Two LeT terrorists have been killed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday morning. Forces reportedly stopped a suspected vehicle near the district's court complex, following which the terrorists opened fire. A gunfight ensued, and the two terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing. The police have also reportedly recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Why does this story matter?

In its year-end news conference, the Jammu and Kashmir Police termed 2022 "a very successful year" in terms of anti-terror operations and initiatives in Kashmir Valley.

It added that over 90 operations were launched in the region, and 172 terrorists, including 42 foreign operatives, were killed.

It disclosed that 100 new terrorists were recruited last year, noting such recruitment decreased by 37% from 2021.

Terrorists killed in retaliatory fire: Police

The police reportedly said the two LeT terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing near a mobile vehicle checkpoint in Budgam. It was set up after they received a tipoff about the movement of terrorists in the area. "A cab was signaled to stop for the check but the terrorists inside opened fire on the security forces, which was retaliated," an officer told ABP Network.

These terrorists escaped in recent encounter: ADGP Vijay Kumar

The slain terrorists have been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh, both from South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Notably, this is the second encounter in the region within two days. On Sunday, a gunfight was reported in Magam, Budgam, in which the Mir and Sheikh escaped, according to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Kashmir Zone Police shared encounter details on Twitter

#BudgamEncounterUpdate: Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from recent encounter: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/e7b70sJEbI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 17, 2023

Series of terrorist activities in past few weeks

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a deadly terrorist attack in the Rajouri district earlier this month, which killed at least four people. Suspected terrorists stormed into the houses belonging to Hindu community members and opened fire on them. Meanwhile, encounters were also reported in the Shopian and Jammu districts of the region at the end of December 2022 killing seven terrorists.