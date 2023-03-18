India

Japan PM to seek India's support for new Indo-Pacific plan

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 02:56 pm 1 min read

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida would unveil the plan in the presence of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive on a two-day visit to India on Monday, where he will announce a new plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, reported Reuters. The plan—named "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace"—would also expect New Delhi to partner with Tokyo to curb China's growing assertiveness across the region, as per reports.

Kishida, PM Modi to attend annual summit on Monday

Kishida will unveil the plan in the presence of PM Narendra Modi during this year's India-Japan Summit in New Delhi on Monday. Both leaders are expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, given Japan has been pushing for more sanctions against Russia. This comes at a time when India and China are locked in a military standoff and border skirmishes in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.