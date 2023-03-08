World

India promises 20,000 MT wheat to Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 08, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

India will send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar Port as humanitarian aid in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision on Tuesday after the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Afghanistan held in Delhi, which called for an "inclusive" political structure in Kabul.

Why does this story matter?

India is yet to recognize the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan which regained control in 2021 following the withdrawal of the United States (US)-led armed forces from the country after 20 years of war.

Under an agreement with the UNWFP last year, India announced assistance of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help the country's 19 million people battle a severe food crisis.

No terror activity should be allowed on Afghan soil: JWG

India and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan arrived at a consensus that Afghanistan's soil must not be used for any terrorist activity, extremism, or radicalization. The JWG asserted that no terror outfit, including those listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 1267, should be allowed to use Afghan territory or be provided haven.

Group called for allowing education to women

The JWG also called for a "truly inclusive and representative political structure" providing equal rights to women and minorities and granting them access to education. In December last year, several countries, including India, denounced the Taliban's ban on university education for women in the country. The group reaffirmed support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan while respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

India offered capacity building courses to tackle drug menace

Additionally, the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan underscored India's partnership in fighting the drug menace in the war-torn country. The UNODC thanked India for "providing humanitarian aid for the Afghan drug user population." India also offered "customized capacity building courses" for UNODC and other stakeholders to counter trafficking and work on the rehabilitation of drug users.

India sent 40,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan

Last year, India sent 40,000 of the promised 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan through the land route in Pakistan after months of deliberation. However, the shipments had to be called off due to a ravaging flood in Pakistan and the stipulated time period ran out. Before 2021, India sent wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar route in Iran.