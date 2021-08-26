Afghanistan: TOLOnews reporter denies reports he was killed by Taliban

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 11:42 am

The journalists were attacked by the Taliban while covering on poverty and unemployment in Kabul.

Shortly after reports emerged that a TOLOnews reporter was killed by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, the journalist clarified that he had only been thrashed and was alive. The attack on the journalist came days after TOLOnews owner Saad Mohseni had said that he is "slightly surprised" they are still on-air. The Taliban had overthrown the Afghanistan government on August 15 after seizing Kabul.

Report

Journalists were reporting on poverty, unemployment in Kabul

According to the initial report, the Taliban had killed TOLOnews reporter Ziar Yaad in Kabul. The reporter's cameraperson was also beaten by the Taliban while the journalists were reporting on poverty and unemployment at the Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul. However, Yaad clarified the reports of his death were false. He said, "I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting."

Quote

Perpetrators not arrested; serious threat to freedom of expression: Yaad

"The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint," Yaad tweeted, adding that the crew's equipment and personal phones were hijacked. "I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression."

Twitter Post

I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked

Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021

Taliban

Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15

After the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in a bid to end its two-decade-long 'War on Terror,' the Taliban advanced quickly, seizing key provincial capitals. Eventually, the group stormed the Presidential Palace in Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban took over. During a press conference last week, the group said private media organizations could function.

Related news

Journalists face restrictions, attacks in Afghanistan

Despite the Taliban's assurance, the situation on the ground appears to be different. Journalist Shabnam Dawran said she was barred from working at her TV station. Radio Television Afghanistan's Sahar Nasari said the Taliban took his camera during a reporting assignment and thrashed one of his colleagues. Deutsche Welle said one of their journalist's relatives was killed and another badly injured by the Taliban.

TOLOnews

Taliban recently visited TOLOnews office; were 'very respectful'

In a recent interview with NDTV, Mohseni said the Taliban had visited the TOLOnews office in Kabul and were "very respectful." The group, however, seized weapons from the company's armed security team. "Slightly surprised we are still allowed to function...although they always assured us, they are open to the idea of a free press in Afghanistan and particularly local news organizations," he said.

Quote

'There are different factions; waiting for real Taliban to emerge'

"I think we have to wait for the real Taliban to stand up," Mohseni explained, "There are different factions...some moderate and pragmatic and others very hardcore. Some understand they have to engage, others may have an 'isolationist' Afghanistan in mind." He added, "There is a long way to go before we know, for sure, how they will treat the media and news organizations."