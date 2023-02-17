World

Meet Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American millionaire considering US presidential bid

Meet Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American millionaire considering US presidential bid

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 17, 2023, 04:16 pm 4 min read

Vivek Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard University and Yale Law School

The 2024 US presidential election is expected to be a crowded affair. The presidential race is expected to feature some of Indian descent as well. Among them is Vivek Ramaswamy, a millionaire entrepreneur who describes himself as a "capitalist and citizen." He has emerged as a dark horse in the campaign owing to an endorsement by American billionaire Bill Ackman.

Ramaswamy was born to immigrant parents from Kerala

Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1985. His parents were immigrants from Kerala, who instilled a strong sense of discipline and determination in him. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father was an engineer at General Electric. He studied at St. Xavier High School, a Jesuit preparatory school in Cincinnati. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class.

He went to Harvard and Yale

He attended Harvard University from 2003 to 2007, where he studied molecular and cellular biology. After graduating summa cum laude from Harvard, Ramaswamy earned a law degree from Yale Law School. He was the president of the Harvard Political Union. Ramsway identified himself as a libertarian. He also performed Eminem covers and original free-market-themed rap songs at Harvard.

Ramaswamy worked as a biotech-stock analyst at QVT

Ramaswamy began his career at QVT Financial LP, where he worked for seven years. As a biotech-stock analyst at the company, he focused on investing in pharmaceutical companies. It was while working there that he enrolled at Yale. At Yale, he established some important connections, including with his future wife Apoorva Tewari, who attended Yale Medical School.

He established Roivant Sciences in 2014

In 2014, he established his pharmaceutical venture, Roviant Sciences. The company licenses drugs that were left languishing, takes them through the development process, and shares the proceeds with the original manufacturer. The company promoted "tech-enabled drug development." It has developed innovative platforms such as Datavant, which uses AI to analyze and interpret clinical trial data, and Myovant, which focuses on women's health conditions.

Ramaswamy was named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

In 2017, Roivant was valued at $7 billion, and Ramaswamy was lauded for his innovative approach to drug development. He appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine in 2015. A year prior, he was named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. Ramaswamy stepped down as Roviant's CEO in 2021. In 2022, he started Strive Asset Management, which was backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

First book debuted at No. 2 on NYT bestseller list

Ramaswamy's achievements were not limited to the corporate world. In 2021, he wrote the book Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam. The book debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Seller list. The next year, he wrote another book called Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.

A conservative piano teacher inspired Ramaswamy's political beliefs

Although from a Brahmin background, Ramaswamy's political awakening did not begin at home. Instead, it was a conservative piano teacher that inspired him. His belief in unfettered markets even influence his understanding of Kerala's caste system. In Woke Inc., he wrote that American-style capitalism repaired that pernicious system. A "lower-caste" guy can now deliver Dominos Pizza and "my family tips him to show appreciation."

He is conducting trial runs in Iowa

Ramaswamy aspires to run as a Republican presidential candidate. The Indian-American millionaire is ready to announce his presidential bid soon. He has been speaking at various events and is already conducting trial runs in the US state of Iowa. He is currently worth over $500 million, which would be enough to power his campaign in the crucial early stages.

What did Bill Ackman say?

Pinning a speech by Ramaswamy where he speaks about the "fear of being labeled a racist," Ackman said America is "ready for" Ramaswamy's message. "He will run for POTUS and win," he added. "He is young, smart, talented, and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say," Ackman wrote.