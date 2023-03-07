World

President Xi Jinping's aide Li Qiang to become China's premier

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 07, 2023, 11:06 pm 3 min read

Li Qiang, a loyalist of President Xi Jinping, is likely to formally become China's next premier at the 14th National People's Congress this week

Li Qiang—said to be Chinese President Xi Jinping's close aide who brought about Shanghai's strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown last year—is likely to formally become China's next premier at the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) this week. His predecessor, Li Keqiang, stepped down from the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Politburo Standing Committee in October last year, following which Qiang was picked as China's second-in-command.

Why does this story matter?

Xi reportedly sidelined Keqiang in recent years to tighten his grip on the country's leadership, which is expected to be reinforced by Qiang's appointment.

Meanwhile, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is set to elect Xi for his third presidential term.

China's future path remains to be seen as Qiang has called for limited control by the government.

Qiang known to be business-friendly

A former factory worker and bureaucrat, Qiang is known as a pragmatist. The 63-year-old largely stayed out of the limelight, reportedly on Xi's order. A native of Zhejiang province, Qiang is known to be business-friendly and would replace Keqiang—who is among the last technocrats in the CPC's top brass. Notably, Qiang has called for the greater economic integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Qiang's association with Xi goes back to bureaucratic days

Qiang has been Xi's associate since his days in the provincial bureaucracy decades ago. He later served as Xi's de facto chief of staff in Zhejiang from 2004-07, when the former was the party chief of the province. As Xi became China's president in 2013, Qiang was promoted to the governor of Zhejiang, which is known as an economic powerhouse, the same year.

Qiang became Jiangsu's party chief after corruption crackdown

Qiang was also Shanghai's CPC chief, a post earlier held by Xi himself. After a corruption crackdown in Jiangsu province led to the sacking of several officials, Xi elevated Qiang as the provincial party chief to ensure the political vacuum was filled by his loyalist.

Played important role in bringing Tesla to China

Qiang oversaw the expansion of Shanghai's free trade zone, which now houses the factory of American automaker Tesla along with numerous semiconductor and advanced manufacturing firms. He also played a crucial role in bringing Tesla to China and advocated opening China's market to foreign investors while urging local bureaucracy to create a business-friendly environment while he was Shanghai's CPC chief.

Qiang accompanied Jinping to US

Interestingly, Qiang once proposed opening up China's internet to the West, terming Alibaba's Jack Ma an entrepreneurial icon. In 2015, he accompanied Jinping to the United States to meet then-President Barack Obama. He delivered a speech calling for greater cooperation between US firms and Zhejiang.

Imposed lockdown, then lifted abruptly

However, Qiang drew public ire with his imposition of the strict COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai for its 25 million residents. During this period, he repeatedly made public appearances by visiting hospitals and residential compounds. Following his elevation as the CPC's second-in-command in October, he pushed the decision to lift the lockdown sooner than planned in the face of an economic downfall and mass protests.