Bangladesh: 15 dead, 100+ injured in Dhaka building blast

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mar 07, 2023, 09:08 pm 2 min read

The explosion took place in a 7-story building which is located in a crowded Dhaka market (Photo credit: Twitter/@bd_public)

At least 15 people died and more than 100 others were injured in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka as a powerful blast ripped through a building on Tuesday. The explosion took place at around 4:50 pm (local time) in a seven-story building in Old Dhaka's Gulistan area, reported PTI. The local fire service control room told the media that 11 firefighting units were at the site.

Death toll to rise as rescue operation underway: Official

The cause of the blast was not known immediately, although some local residents claimed that certain chemicals were illegally stored in the said building that might have led to the explosion. "Fourteen bodies have been found (so far), but the toll could rise as the rescue operation is underway," PTI quoted a fire service official as saying.

Adjacent bank partially damaged in blast

The affected commercial building is located in Gulistan's crowded Siddique Bazaar neighborhood and houses several offices and shops, said reports. The explosion occurred inside a shop on the ground floor that sells sanitation products, as per India Today. A BRAC Bank branch located adjacent to the building was also damaged as its glass walls were shattered due to the blast.

Injured persons undergoing treatment at DMCH

Those injured in the explosion have been rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), according to DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Miah, reported PTI. Miah said the injured persons were undergoing treatment at the emergency unit in the hospital. Currently, over 150 firefighting personnel are at the incident side to aid in rescue and relief operations, a fire service spokesperson said.

We suspect it's an accident: Dhaka police official

Speaking to reporters at DMCH, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq stated, "Primarily, we are suspecting that it is an accident," according to The Daily Star. "Different units are working to find out whether it was sabotage. So far, no evidence of sabotage was found at the spot till now. The law enforcement agencies are investigating it," he added.