California: Mass shooting at Chinese New Year event, several dead

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 22, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Several people were reportedly killed in a mass shooting incident in California, United States (US), Reuters reported on Sunday. The shooting was reported at a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park Saturday night, per the Los Angeles Times. The incident happened when tens of thousands of people were celebrating the festival. Meanwhile, security agencies were yet to reveal further details of the incident

Shooter was with machine gun: Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses claimed that the shooter was with a machine gun and fired at people gathered for a Chinese New Year event in California. Seung Won Choi, a restaurant owner told Los Angeles Times that incident took place at Garvey Avenue. People who took shelter in his restaurant reportedly told him that the shooter was with a machine gun and fired multiple rounds.

Number of dead, injured not confirmed by police

Several hours after the event, officials have not yet confirmed the precise number of fatalities and injuries, according to i24 News. Meanwhile, people who have been injured in the shooting were sent to nearby hospitals by the first responders, it reported. The accused were yet to be identified or arrested by the police while the motive behind the attack was still unknown.

Watch: Some reports say 10 persons killed, 9 others injured

What do we know about the incident?

The shooting took place sometime after 10:00 pm on Saturday near the site of a China's Lunar New Year celebration. A large number of people were present at the event when the shooter opened fire. The area witnessed a huge crowd earlier in the day. They were enjoying skewers and shopping for Chinese food and jewelry.

Top official expressed grief over the incident

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles city controller Kenneth Mejia, the first Asian American to hold citywide office in L.A., said in a tweet.

US witnesses nearly 40,000 deaths annually

The US witnessed over 350 incidents of mass shootings last year which led to the death of four or more people, as per the Gun Violence Archives. Every year, about 40,000 deaths are caused by firearms. In July 2022, the US House of Representatives also voted for the gun violence bill. However, it lost in the Senate.