Taliban have strengthened access and control around Kabul airport: Pentagon

The Hamid Karzai International Airport is the only access point for the international community to reach out to people in Afghanistan

The Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the Kabul airport, the Pentagon has said. The Hamid Karzai International Airport is the only access point for the international community to reach out to people in Afghanistan, a land-locked country. "The Taliban bolstered their own security at their checkpoints and have gotten involved in crowd control," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Crowds have reduced in size than previous days: Kirby

"Every day is a different day, and yesterday we estimated that crowds were half the size they had been the previous days," Kirby said. "We still haven't seen them rise to the level they were in early days of this. But yes, part of the reason is, certainly that the Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the field," he said.

The US embassy is currently functioning from the airport: Kirby

Responding to questions from reporters, Kirby said after August 31, it would not be the responsibility of the US to manage the Kabul airport. He said the US embassy is currently functioning from the airport. "The Taliban are responsible for running an airport that's in a city that they are now the titular heads of government there," Kirby said.

There are no military assets guarding the embassy compound: Kirby

"There are no military assets guarding the embassy compound. The US embassy is operating out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport and as for Turks, they are still on the ground at the airport assisting in this security mission that we have there," he said.

Airport will not be US's responsibility after withdrawal: Kirby

"When the mission is over and when we are leaving the airport, the airport will not be the US's responsibility anymore," he said. "How it gets managed going forward will be something that the Taliban will have to manage on their own with - and I assume with, you know, with the international community. But that won't be an American responsibility," Kirby said.

US is regularly communicating with Taliban commanders: Kirby

The US, he said, is in daily communication with Taliban commanders about who they want to see get in and what credentials are, what they look like, what's valid. "That communication happens every day. We have been nothing but open with the Taliban about who we expect them to let in. Not every step of this process is in our firm control," Kirby said.