Taliban fighters are abducting children, elderly in Andarab Valley: Saleh

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 02:14 pm

Taliban fighters are abducting children and the elderly in Andarab valley, Amrullah Saleh says.

Taliban members are not allowing food and fuel to reach the Andarab Valley in the northern Baghlan province, Afghanistan's former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh said. Children and the elderly have also been abducted by Taliban fighters and used as shields to move around and conduct house raids, he further alleged. His accusations come amid reports of clashes between the Taliban and resistance forces.

Quote

'The humanitarian situation is dire'

"Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab Valley," Saleh tweeted last night. "The humanitarian situation is dire." He added that thousands of women and children have been forced to flee to the mountains. "Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search (sic)," his tweet further read.

Details

Saleh leading resistance movement from Panjshir

Saleh, along with Ahmed Massoud, is leading the National Resistance Front from the Panjshir Valley, known as an anti-Taliban bastion. Massoud is the son of celebrated anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Saleh has also warned the insurgents against entering Panjshir. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the group said their fighters are "stationed near Panjshir" and trying to resolve the issue "peacefully."

Information

Resistance forces retake 3 districts in Baghlan

It was recently reported that resistance forces have reclaimed three districts in Baghlan province, viz., Pul-e-Hesar, Banu, and Deh Salah. Both the sides suffered heavy casualties in the clashes there, according to local media reports.

Context

Taliban took over Afghanistan earlier this month

The Taliban, who had brutally ruled much of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, regained control of the country earlier this month, bringing an end to the 20-year-long war. Soon after the takeover, countries began evacuating their troops and citizens, and many were killed in the chaos that ensued at Kabul airport. However, the insurgents are yet to form a government.

Other updates

G7 meeting today to discuss Afghanistan's situation

Separately, leaders of G7 countries will meet today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Representatives of the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan will decide whether to seek an extension to the August 31 deadline for evacuations from the war-torn country. The Taliban has notably warned against such an extension, saying there would be "consequences."