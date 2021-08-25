US probably airlifted thousands of terrorists out of Kabul: Trump

Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans behind by pulling out the military before the citizens: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has slammed his successor Joe Biden on his Afghan policy and expressed concerns that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out of Afghanistan as part of the evacuation process. Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans behind by pulling out the military before our citizens, Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taliban didn't allow the best to board evacuation flights: Trump

"Now we're learning that out of 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans. You can be sure, the Taliban, who are in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights," he said. "Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world," he added.

Republican Congressman Mike Waltz also condemned Biden

"What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don't know!" Trump said. Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, condemning Biden's failure to heed the advice of military and intelligence advisors about the speed and nature of the Taliban offensive.

Biden failed to present a coherent evacuation plan: Waltz

Waltz also condemned Biden for his failure to present a coherent counter-terrorism or evacuation plan to the American people, and the damage done to the US credibility as a result of the President's abandonment of America's Afghan allies. The resolution was co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik.

Biden created a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Waltz

"Biden has embarrassed the US on world stage and created the worst foreign policy blunder in modern history," Waltz said. "Rather than heeding the advice of military leaders and lawmakers, Biden created a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan that he alone owns all for the sake of seeking headline that he would withdraw US troops prior to the 20th anniversary of September 11," he said.

Biden's stubbornness will take away the freedom of Afghans: Waltz

"Now, we will have shamefully given away the freedoms of Afghans, our military equipment and infrastructure, and countless other resources to the hands of Taliban terrorists because of the President's cluelessness and stubbornness," Waltz alleged.