PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline today

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 18, 2023, 02:45 pm 1 min read

The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is the first cross-border energy pipeline between both countries (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) via video conference at 5:00 pm on Saturday. The 131.5-kilometer pipeline, which is the first cross-border energy pipeline between both countries, will be used to supply diesel from India to seven districts in northern Bangladesh beginning in June this year.

Fuel deal to be effective for 15 years

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the pipeline has the capacity to transport one million metric tons of high-speed diesel every year. The agreement, signed in 2017, will be effective for 15 years. The parties can choose to extend the deal further. The pipeline has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 377 crore with the help of India's grant funding.