World

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India on March 8

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India on March 8

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 04, 2023, 05:29 pm 1 min read

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be accompanied by several senior government officials (Picture credit: Twitter/@AlboMP)

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese is set to make his maiden visit to India from March 8 to 11, the External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday. He will be accompanied by several senior government officials, including Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King. The visit is aimed at strengthening security cooperation and economic ties, Albanese wrote on Twitter.

Here's the Twitter post by Australian PM Albanese

I look forward to travelling to India next week at the invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023

Japanese PM to visit India on March 19, claims report

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is also planning a three-day visit to India, starting on March 19, Nikkie Asia reported, citing a government source. He will be holding talks with PM Narendra Modi about global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the report said. To note, Japan did not send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.