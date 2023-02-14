Lifestyle

6 Indian embroideries that scream regal

Written by Sneha Das Feb 14, 2023, 04:34 pm 3 min read

These embroideries reflect Indian tradition and style

India is home to a lot of traditional embroidery styles that have managed to maintain their elegance and sophistication even today. Each embroidery reflects different artistic traditions in India and makes a unique style statement. Our embroidery styles have a lot of Persian and Mughal influences as well. Here are six Indian embroideries you must own that scream royalty and elegance.

Kantha stitch

A popular small straight kind of running stitch, kantha stitch is originally found in West Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. This kind of embroidery is usually found on sarees, kurtas, and stoles and is immensely popular due to its aesthetic appeal and handmade value. This ancient craft displays the talent of rural women. Simple quilts called nakshi kantha are also made using kantha stitch.

Kashida

Associated with the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, kashida is an intricate embroidery style that is usually practiced by men. Known for its beautiful color, design, and texture, the needlework used in kashida crafts reflects the natural surroundings of Kashmir. Cotton, silk, or wool is the base material while the stitches are done in blue, yellow, red, green, purple, etc.

Zardozi

Popular in Lucknow, zardozi is a heavy and elaborate metal-thread embroidery that is usually done on a base of velvet, satin, or silk. This gorgeous and regal form of embroidery originated in Persia and slowly gained popularity in India. The craftsman involved in the embroidery process traces the design on the fabric and weaves threads, metal stars, gold wire, and sequins through needles.

Gota patti

Gota patti is a popular Rajasthani embroidery that uses the applique technique to weave designs and embellishments. In earlier times, royal families of Mughals and Rajputs used to wear gota patti-work clothes. The craftsmen create intricate patterns by applying small pieces of zari ribbons onto fabrics while sewing down the edges. This stunning embroidery is used on lightweight fabrics like chiffon, georgette, and crepes.

Aari

One of the most popular Kashmiri embroideries, Aari or crewel embroidery is usually done on a stretched fabric and the stitching is done using a long needle with a hook in the end. Aari was a court embroidery that was exclusively done for royalty by male artisans. Aari embroidery includes fine delicate threadwork with beads and stones to create a sparkling effect.

Phulkari

A folk embroidery from Punjab, phulkari means floral work. However, the motifs used in phulkari are not only limited to floral designs but also include cover motifs and geometrical shapes. A phulkari dupatta is usually worn by a traditional Punjabi bride during her wedding ceremony. The embroidery is done using a darn stitch on the wrong side of the khaddar with colored silk thread.