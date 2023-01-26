India

Republic Day: Made-in-India weapons systems flaunted at parade

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 26, 2023, 06:54 pm 4 min read

List of made-in-India weapons systems at 74th Republic Day parade

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, the armed forces displayed the country's indigenously manufactured hi-tech equipment. The parade began with a march by the Egyptian Armed Forces contingent. Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali led the first contingent in 61 Cavalry uniform. With an amalgamation of all the 'State Horse Units,' 61 Cavalry is the world's only active horse cavalry regiment.

Why does this story matter?

In keeping with the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, only Made-in-India weapons were displayed at the Republic Day parade.

This included ammunition showcasing the country's indigenization power, such as the 21 Gun Salute, which used the 105-mm Indian Field Guns for the first time.

LCH Prachand, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defense missiles, and other weapons were also on display.

What is the Nag Missile System (NAMIS)?

Popularly known as NAMIS, the indigenously designed NAG Missile System is a tank destroyer. NAMIS consists of a tracked Armored Fighting Vehicle with an unmanned turret capable of shooting six 'Nag' Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The tandem warhead can lock on before launch, and the top attack accurately hits the targets that may be moving or trying to flee.

India flaunts BrahMos

Up next was BrahMos, a high-precision and supersonic cruise missile with a 400km range. It can also strike a target deep inside the enemy territory with absolute accuracy and devastating effect. The 10m Short Span Bridge of 64 Assault Engineer Regiment, led by Captain Shivashish Solanki, on the other hand, is a mechanically launched Assault Bridge that assists combat engineers in crossing formidable hindrances.

Indian Army's MBT Arjun

Manufactured indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), MBT Arjun is a third-generation main battle tank. It features a 12.7-mm anti-aircraft machine gun, a 7.62-mm coaxial machine gun, and a 120-mm main rifled gun. It is powered by a 1400 HP diesel engine and can clock a maximum speed of 70 km/h and a cross-country top speed of 40 km/h.

Know about BMP2/2 K

Next on Thursday's grand parade display was the Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2. Named SARATH, the Infantry Combat Vehicle (IVC) BMP-2 is a high-mobility combat vehicle that is armed with deadly weapons and night fighting capacity. It also has the capability to operate effectively in all battlefield conditions, such as deserts and mountainous or high-altitude areas.

WHAP 8x8 on 70-ton trailer

The WhAP is a modular, customizable platform for roles such as Infantry Vehicle, ATGM carrier, CBRN Vehicle, etc. Integrated with a 30mm turret, innovative blast protection, and composite armor, the WhAP can cross canals and rivers. It also has a top speed of 100 km/h.

Watch LIVE | @DRDO_India Tableau showcasing indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform carried on a 70-ton Trailer. @DefenceMinIndia#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/cnc2JUPVKz — Prasar Bharati News Services Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2023

What is the K-9 Vajra-T (SP)?

The next made-in-India equipment on display at the Republic Day celebrations was the K9 Vajra-T. The Tracked Self Propelled Gun SystemK9 Vajra-T has a firing range of 40km, and can travel at a top speed of 60 km/hr. It is also equipped with all-welded steel armor protection, Automatic Fire Control System, and the design incorporates Modular Azimuth Position System (MAPS).

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre!

Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre of Corps of Signals made their appearance at the parade today on top of two separate vehicles. Indian Army's Mobile Microwave Node has the capability of extending high-speed operational communications to tactically specific battlegrounds. Meanwhile, the Mobile Network Centre is a futuristic network vehicle that allows the army to perform network-centric operations in sensitive areas.

Watch LIVE | Mobile Microwave Node and Mobile Network Centre- 2 AHQ Signal Regiment led by Major Mohd. Asif Ahmed salute to President Droupadi Murmu.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/e4TZZEMKB8 — Prasar Bharati News Services Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2023

India's AKASH Weapon System

Up next was the AKASH Weapon System of the 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment at the parade. It's the first indigenously made Air Defence System with the ability to shoot Short Range Surface Air Missiles (SR-SAM) against enemy aerial platforms.