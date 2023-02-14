Lifestyle

Experiencing sudden hiccups? Here's how to stop them

Feb 14, 2023

Hic! We just got a hiccup. Hiccups can be hilariously annoying for both the person experiencing them and the one around that person. However, there is a lot of science behind this natural body sensation that knocks on one's door without any prior notice. From their meaning to five effective ways you can stop them, here is everything you should know about hiccups.

Hiccups are contractions in your diaphragm

Hiccups are uncontrollable and repetitive contractions of the diaphragm that can happen to anyone, anytime. Most of them start suddenly and end abruptly, while others may generally last for a few minutes. Some factors that can trigger hiccups include excessive laughter, spicy food, overeating, carbonated beverages, stress, acid reflux, a change in the air temperature, or swallowing too much air while chewing food.

Method 1: Drink a glass of water

This is one of the most common and effective ways to get rid of hiccups. Sip on a glass of water as it clears any irritation in the diaphragm. Now, for some a glass of warm water may work, while for others sipping on ice-cold water does the job. You can experiment with both to see what works out for you.

Method 2: Hold your breath for a few seconds

Another way to deal with hiccups is to hold your breath for a few seconds. Doing this can help your body retain some carbon dioxide and eliminate continuous diaphragm spasms happening inside you. And this has been backed by science as many medical professionals around the world believe in this home remedy. Try holding your breath for five-six seconds and repeat this multiple times.

Method 3: Get a slice of lemon

Lemon is not just a good source of vitamin C but also for finding respite from constant hiccups. The high amount of acidic content found in it disrupts your esophagus and distracts your vagus nerve, which in turn helps stop the diaphragm contractions. Suck on a slice of lemon for a few seconds to watch them disappear in a jiffy.

Method 4: Put some sugar on your tongue

Yes, you read that right! Sugar can help you overcome your hiccups. A study published in 1971 found that 19 out of 20 participants were able to effectively stop their hiccups with sugar! How? Well, the researchers found out that sugar affects the vagus nerve, which connects the brain and the stomach. It manages to stop the diaphragm irritation, ending your hiccups instantly.

Method 5: Pull out your tongue

As bizarre as it may sound but if you pull out your tongue during a hiccup attack, it can offer you some relief. Doing this stimulates the vagus nerve and distracts the body to focus on something more dramatic. It also triggers the nerves and muscles in your throat which helps further. Hold the tip of your tongue and mildly pull.