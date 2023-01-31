Lifestyle

Are you making these common sleep mistakes

Waking up tired or facing troubles while sleeping? We got your back! Sleep is among the most essential lifestyle practices and yet the most common activity we go wrong with. From habits and medicines to food and environment, the reasons impacting sleep can be many. With that said, steer clear of these five common mistakes that may be hindering your sleep. Check them out!

A disorganized sleep cycle

A disorganized sleep pattern means that you have no fixed time to hit the sack and wake up in the morning. This can mess up your natural sleeping rhythm and even confuse your body as to when you should be asleep and awake. As a result, you either experience insomnia or wake up tired. So do yourself a favor and fix a particular bedtime.

Not using your phone the correct way

Keeping your smartphone next to you can be both a boon and a bane, so the key is to use it the right way. You can set alarms on your device that can notify you when it is bedtime and daybreak. However, refrain from using social media right before you sleep as it can charge your mental activity, leading to issues while sleeping.

Sleeping during the day in the name of "naps"

Naps are known to be quite powerful when it comes to helping one relax and rejuvenate. However, there is a very fine line between napping and sleeping. Ensure that you are napping only for a maximum of 30 minutes, and that too before 4 pm to avoid experiencing disturbances during your nighttime sleep. It is best to fix a time for napping too.

Food and eating habits

It is said that one should eat dinner at least three hours before bedtime for better sleep. Ensure that you are following that. Secondly, avoid consuming caffeine and products rich in it like coffee, dark chocolate, tea, etc. Even sugary snacks should be avoided before bedtime since sugar can create a chemical imbalance causing you to stay up late at night.

Stress, worry, and environmental factors

If you have had some negative experiences lately, worrying about them is natural, especially when you hit the bed. To avoid this, you can meditate before sleeping so that you can contain your thoughts. Do not use your phone for that. Additionally, ensure that the lights in your room are not too bright, as it prevents you from falling asleep. Dim lighting is better.