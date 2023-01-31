Lifestyle

Five simple ingredients for inflammation-free skin

Inflammation and redness are common skin problems that can be caused by several factors including, heat rash, bacteria, weak skin barrier, or irritating skin products. If you generally experience inflammation in your skin, it is important to use everyday skincare products that contain anti-inflammatory ingredients in your skincare routine. Here are five ingredients that can help soothe your skin inflammation.

Witch hazel

Witch hazel is loaded with compounds like gallic acid and tannins. These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help in calming your irritated skin. When applied topically, it can help tackle free radical damage and cure skin problems like acne, eczema, or psoriasis by soothing the skin. Witch hazel toner can eliminate excess oil, soothe inflammation, unclog pores, and smoothen your complexion.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling, itching, and irritation in the skin. It is rich in essential amino acids, fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, E, and B-12. These ingredients create a protective barrier and lock in moisture. Aloe vera also decreases a chemical known as thromboxane, which is a chemical known to slow down wound healing.

Calendula

Calendula has antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties that help in fortifying delicate, sensitive skin. It is a natural oil that is extracted from marigold flowers native to the Mediterranean region. Calendula contains flavonoids which are known for their antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Flavonoids help in healing wounds and calming eczema. Calendula can limit trans-epidermal water loss which protects the skin against potential irritants.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that helps reduce signs of premature aging and improve skin texture. This ingredient has become a favorite among beauty enthusiasts over the last few years for its multi-tasking properties. From reducing inflammation, and blotchiness to decreasing redness caused by skin issues like eczema, acne, and other inflammatory skin conditions, this ingredient does it all.

Ground oatmeal

Ground oatmeal is not just an excellent exfoliant but also helps in calming and soothing irritated, itchy skin like a pro. Oatmeal is widely used in various beauty products including moisturizers and face masks. This ingredient is a boon for dry and sensitive skin since it helps in fighting skin dryness and itchiness. It also helps in strengthening the skin's protective barrier.