How to update name and address on your Aadhaar card

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 13, 2023, 02:33 pm 3 min read

You can only make minor changes to the name on your Aadhaar card online

An Aadhaar card incorporates all the important personal details of an Indian resident and assigns a 12-digit unique number that can be used to access the data whenever necessary. As some details may change over time, it's really important to keep this card updated to avail benefits under the government schemes. Here's how to update/correct your name and address on your Aadhaar card online.

Why does this story matter?

An Aadhaar card is required to open bank accounts, access mobile/internet services, participate in Public Distribution System (PDS), receive pensions, withdraw money from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), and more.

Any kind of error on this card can lead to difficulties in bank transactions or the cancellation of government benefits.

Hence, it is important to keep your Aadhaar card updated with accurate personal information.

Details covered under the Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar card is one of the most successful identification methods, introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2010. It can be obtained voluntarily by the citizens of the country. This card includes personal information like name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, photo, and more. You can update some of these details through UIDAI's official website.

How to update the details?

For minor corrections in name, or to change the address head to (https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/). On the homepage, click on the 'My Aadhaar' dropdown arrow. Under, the 'Update Your Aadhaar' section, tap on the 'Update Demographics Data and Check Status.' Using the registered mobile number, log in to your account. Under 'Service,' click on 'Name/Gender/Date of Birth/Address Update,' make the changes, and click on submit.

When can you apply for the corrections?

The UIDAI website allows you to make minor tweaks to the name on your Aadhaar card. For a change in name, mobile number, email, and biometrics visit the nearest enrolment center. Address changes can be done online if you've shifted to a new location, or if there's a spelling error. The website also allows the updation of date of birth and gender online.

You need to pay Rs. 50 as an updation fee

The name (minor corrections), address, date of birth, and gender correction requires a scanned copy of the original supporting document with a valid name. Additionally, you have to pay Rs. 50 as an updation fee via credit/debit card or net banking. Once, the procedure is complete, you will obtain a Service Request Number (SRN) as a reference for future communications with the UIDAI helpdesk.

Details are updated within 30 days

Generally, the processing time for update requests is 30 days. The request is verified by UIDAI's internal quality control staff, who cross-reference the provided demographic data with the supporting document. Following the checking process, you will receive an SMS notification containing the Enrolment ID. After some more validations, your request will be completed and you will receive another SMS notification.