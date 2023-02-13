India

India lifts negative RT-PCR mandate for fliers from China, others

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 13, 2023, 04:28 pm 2 min read

India has lifted COVID-19 testing mandate for fliers from six countries

In light of the global decline in COVID-19 cases, India lifted COVID-19 restrictions on visitors from six countries on Monday: China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, and Japan. As per the new rule, pre-boarding RT-PCR testing will no longer be required for people traveling from these countries. The revised guidelines go into effect at 11 am on February 13.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian government's decision comes amid the decline in global COVID-19 cases, per the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the previous four weeks, COVID-19 cases in these seven countries have steadily declined.

In December, the government put several restrictions on travelers and directed the states to also put COVID-19 curbs in place to contain any unforeseen breakout.

Random testing of 2% travelers to continue from all countries

According to PTI, Union Health Secretary Bhushan wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry, informing it that the pre-departure COVID-19 testing mandate and self-health declaration on the "Air Suvidha form" for international arrivals from six countries was being changed. However, random COVID-19 testing of 2% of all travelers arriving in India will continue, regardless of the country of origin, it said.

WHO claims 89% decline in new COVID-19 cases

New infections decreased by 89% in the last 28 days compared to the preceding 28 days, as per WHO. The China Center for Disease Control and Prevention also stated that a new COVID-19 wave is unlikely. George Gao, a leading Chinese scientist, told Reuters that the Omicron subvariants causing infections in China were the same as those found worldwide - BA.5.2 and BF.7.

Coronavirus scenario in India

India also reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to Hindustan Times. On Sunday, 124 more coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,843. To recall, India increased its readiness to combat the possibility of a new surge in cases in December following reports of rising cases in various countries after China reversed its strict zero-COVID policy.

No new variants found since zero-COVID-19 policy lifted: Lancet study

Last week, a study published in The Lancet claimed that China reported no new COVID-19 variants during the recent spike in cases since the country relaxed its strict zero-COVID policy. It stated that genome analysis of 413 new COVID-19 infections in Beijing between the times when China relaxed its most stringent pandemic control policies indicates that all were caused by existing strains.