India

COVID-19: 5 foreigners test positive in Gaya before Bodh Mahotsav

COVID-19: 5 foreigners test positive in Gaya before Bodh Mahotsav

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 26, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Bodh Mahotsav will be attended by as many as one lakh devotees from around the world

Five foreigners reportedly tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar's Gaya on Sunday. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing, officials informed on Monday. Three of them are from Thailand, and one each is from Myanmar and the UK. Two of them have been isolated in their hotel rooms, while one each from Thailand and Myanmar is untraceable. The UK national has returned to her country.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes a day after a 40-year-old man—who recently returned from China—tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Earlier, India detected four cases of the Omicron BF.7 subvariant, which is said to be driving the spiraling wave in China.

The surge in China has prompted the Indian government to proactively test and contain any potential outbreak to prevent further impact.

All five asymptomatic, came for Bodh Mahotsav

All five foreigners were randomly tested at the Gaya International Airport last week and were reportedly asymptomatic. They were reportedly among hundreds of thousands who have been arriving in Gaya for the three-day Bodh Mahotsav scheduled from December 29 to 31, where the Dalai Lama is set to deliver sermons. As many as 20,000 devotees from 50 countries have registered online for the event.

Myanmar national off to Srinagar

One of the Thai nationals couldn't be traced as their mobile phone was switched off. Meanwhile, the Myanmar national went to Srinagar via Delhi before the test results arrived. Airport officials were informed about the foreigner's COVID-19 status. Notably, after a Thai national tested positive last week, their contacts were traced to test 27 others of the same travel group—of which two tested positive.

Ensure only those who test negative meet Dalai Lama: DM

Gaya District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM appealed to people to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behavior. He has asked the organizers of Bodh Mahotsav to ensure that those allowed to meet the Dalai Lama test negative for COVID-19.