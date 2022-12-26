India

Ghulam Nabi Azad urges relocation of Kashmiri Pandits to Jammu

The appeal by Ghulam Nabi Azad came amid security concerns for Kashmiri Pandits

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the government on Monday to relocate Kashmir Pandits (KPs) to Jammu until the situation in the Kashmir valley improves. His appeal comes as concerns mount over the rise in terror attacks in the valley and the increase in civilian killings this year.

Why does this story matter?

Jammu and Kashmir have seen increased targeted killings during the tail-end of 2021.

Most Kashmiri Pandits want to relocate to Jammu until the situation improves in Kashmir.

Almost 40 people, including security officials, have been killed due to the targeted attacks in 2022.

Official reports revealed 28 migrant workers have died in targeted attacks since 2017.

Kashmiri Pandits should be sent to Jammu for safety: Azad

"What I suggest is that Kashmiri Pandits should be sent to Jammu for safety. When the situation improves, they can be called back," he said. "But several incidents have been reported. Life is most important," he said. He claimed during his tenure as CM, about 3,000 Kashmiri Pandits were given jobs and nobody bothered them at that time.

'Jobs can't be more important than lives'

"Jobs can't be more important than lives. I am not sure what the current administration thinks about this. Appeals have been made for the relocation of Kashmiri Pandits in view of safety and security concerns," he said.

Protest by Kashmir Pandit employees

Following the targeted killing of minorities, a segment of Pandit employees working in J&K has been protesting and requesting transfers out of the Kashmir Valley. They claim the bad security situation in Kashmir as justification for the relocation. Last week, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that KP employees who continue to protest would not be paid salaries—remarks that further infuriated them.

Fresh worry for KP employees

Recently, a terror group issued a threat against KPs, who are working as government employees in Kashmir. In a release addressing the KP employees, the group 'Kashmir Fight' had cautioned that they would turn transit colonies into "graveyards" of Kashmiri Pandits.

Targeted killings occurring this year

Since October 2021, Kashmir has reported multiple incidences of targeted killings. The majority of the dead have been identified as migrant workers or Kashmiri Pandits. Terrorists killed 36-year-old Rahul Bhat at a government office in Budgam in May. The victim worked for his community as a government official. Furthermore, Bhat's assassination sparked Kashmiri Pandit protests in the Union Territory.