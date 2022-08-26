Politics

As Congress attacks Azad, 5 other J&K leaders quit party

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 26, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Raising question on the timing of Azad's resignation, Ramesh said it came at a time when Congress was fighting BJP on several issues.

Commenting on Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting Congress, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was "regrettable" that it came at a time when the party was engaged in fighting the BJP on price rise, unemployment and polarization. He, however, made no comment on Azad's remarks on Rahul Gandhi. Congress canceled a press conference on the Delhi liquor policy on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Severing his half-a-century-old association with Congress, Azad resigned from the party and also relinquished its primary membership on Friday.

Last week he resigned from the post of chairman of two committees of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit within hours of his appointment.

A slew of veteran Congress leaders has been resigning from key positions or quitting the party altogether.

Twitter Post He always held a post, his words inappropriate: Ashok Gehlot

Statement Azad revealed his 'true character': Ramesh

Ramesh said that Azad had been treated by the party leadership with the greatest respect but he had betrayed it by making personal attacks, thus revealing his "true character". He said Azad's DNA had been "modi-fied". He said the entire Congress is occupied with organizing the Mehangai Par Halla Bolo rally scheduled on September 4 in New Delhi against the price hike.

Twitter Post Disappointed by coterie culture: Jaiveer Shergill

Delhi | Now a senior leader is speaking about it becoming a club of PAs and security guards shows that leaders across age groups are frustrated and disappointed by this entire coterie culture that is thriving in Congress: Jaiveer Shergill on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation pic.twitter.com/hHr2kPAJ0w — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Mumtaz Patel No one listens to party workers: Ahmed Patel's daughter

Amid war of words, Congress leader from Gujarat, Late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel alleged that there was no one in the Congress to listen to the party workers. She said that a similar situation is faced by all units across the country. Patel, who was the treasurer of AICC, had died of complications due to Covid-19 on November 25, 2020.

J&K resignations J&K Congress leaders quit in solidarity with Azad

Five office bearers of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit have quit the party in support of Azad. Those who resigned include the vice-president of the state Congress committee Haji Abdul Rashid; former state Congress committee vice-president GM Saroori — who was also a cabinet minister; former state National Students Union of India (NSUI) and current Anantnag district unit president Gulzar Ahmad Wani, among others.

Twitter Post The J&K Congress unit office bearers' resignation letter

JK | GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram resign from the primary membership of Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". pic.twitter.com/PciPTd3QS3 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022