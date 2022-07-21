Lifestyle

All about the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 edition

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Jul 21, 2022

The Comic-Con event began on July 20 and will end on July 25.

Comic book fans and pop culture lovers rejoice! The much-awaited Comic-Con is back with a bang after two long years. Remember characters from The Big Bang Theory going gaga over this event? It's time you brush up your knowledge about the same and feel involved! Both Marvel and DC will be presenting updates about their upcoming and ongoing projects at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Comic book culture What exactly is Comic-Con?

A comic book convention or Comic-Con is an annual event that focuses on comic books and comic book culture. All comic book fans come together in this event and meet experts, and creators while enjoying cosplay, games, fun activities, and performances. These multi-day events are usually hosted at college campuses or convention centers. It's a perfect place for movie-buffs, readers, artists, and writers.

Event What is the event all about?

The most-coveted event for comics lovers started on July 20 which was the low-key preview day with the proper event beginning on July 21 and ending on July 25. The five-day event was originally founded in 1970 and it takes place in California's San Diego Convention Center. The event initially showcased sci-fi/fantasy films, TV shows, comic books, etc., but now it has become grander.

Panels Panel from July 21 to July 22 you cannot miss

Today, July 21, will feature the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film and Severance. There's also Masters of the Universe anniversary panel with Kevin Smith and Andy Serkis talking about comics. July 22 will offer a look into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Keanu Reeves's appearance, and a Marvel Studio panel focusing on MCU's animated side.

Exciting events The most exciting panel will be held on July 23

July 23 will feature House of the Dragon along with Marvel and Warner Bros. panels revealing information about their upcoming films. Warner Bros. will show off Black Adam and Shazam 2 with Kevin Fudge in attendance while Marvel will announce upcoming films like Black Panther 2. July 25, the final day, will have an exclusive panel, What We Do in the Shadows, and Q&A.

Cosplay Know about cosplay

Cosplay is a common sight in Comic-Con events where people dress up in costumes, that they have labored over for months, of their favorite comic book characters. Originating as a hobby in Japan, cosplay has gradually grown into an art. Already popular in the US, China, and Japan, cosplay is getting attention in India as well since Comic-Con India's first edition in 2011.