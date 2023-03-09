Politics

Foreigners don't know 'Pappu,' RaGa provoking to divide India: Rijiju

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 09, 2023, 07:12 pm 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi provoking to divide India, claims Rijiju after the former's speech at Cambridge University

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju once again slammed Congress' Rahul Gandhi for provoking people to divide India during his recent United Kingdom (UK) tour, during which he attacked the Narendra Modi-led government on a variety of issues. Sharing a series of videos of Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University on Wednesday, Rijiju called him a "self-declared Congress Prince."

Why does this story matter?

This is Rijiju's second attack on Gandhi after he claimed that democracy was under attack in India and that several politicians, including himself, were being watched.

With the general election only a few months away, the grand old party has gone on the offensive against the BJP on issues such as the Adani Group-Hindenburg controversy and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Modi.

This man has become extremely dangerous: Rijiju on Gandhi

In a series of tweets, the union minister alleged that Gandhi had become a danger to "India's unity" and was provoking people. "This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India," Rijiju said. "India's most popular and loved Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only mantra is Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," the BJP leader added.

People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu: Rijiju

While calling Gandhi's statements "foolish," Rijiju alleged that foreigners do not know about "Pappu." "People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu. And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India," Rijiju tweeted.

Video shared by Rijiju on Twitter

People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu.

And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2023

Rijiju's response to Gandhi's 'Indian democracy in crisis' remark

Rijiju had also commented on Gandhi's remarks last week while inaugurating a conference of the Centre's counsels in the eastern states in Bhubaneswar. "At times, calibrated attempts are being made from both inside and outside the country to tell the world that the Indian judiciary is in crisis." He added, "It is a deliberate attempt by some groups to malign the country's image."

Rajasthan minister's son hits out at Gandhi for London remarks

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh's son Anirudh D Bharatpur also questioned how someone could question their own nation in another country. Slamming Gandhi for his recent remarks, Bharatpur took to Twitter and wrote: "Who insults one's own country in another country's Parliament." "Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland," he added, referring to the Congress leader's mother Sonia Gandhi's Italian ancestry.

Pegasus being used to spy on opposition leaders: Gandhi

The squabble began when Gandhi, while delivering a lecture at Cambridge University in England on February 28, attacked the BJP-led central government. During his "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century" lecture, the grand old party leader claimed that India's democracy was in danger and that several opposition leaders were being spied on by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Indian democracy is under attack: Gandhi

In his speech, the Congress leader said, "Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy." "Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization - these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy," Gandhi told the students during the lecture.